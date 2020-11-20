Fatal rollover kills 26-year-old man from Taylor, ND

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Taylor man is dead after a fatal rollover Thursday night near Dickinson.



North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 1999 Subaru eastbound on Highway 10 around 10:30 p.m. when it went off the roadway and rolled in the ditch.



Officers say the airbags did not deploy and the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if alcohol was involved.



The crash is still under investigation.

