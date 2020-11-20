Dickinson State plans for face-to-face and remote studies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After considering the state’s executive orders and the current level of community spread in Stark County, the Dickinson State University Presidential Cabinet voted to implement its plan for Red Status: High Community Spread.

This means the campus will temporarily shift primarily to remote campus operations for the final three weeks of the fall semester.

The majority of classes will pivot to remote delivery, beginning Monday, November 23. DSU administrators said classes that will continue to have a face-to-face option, such as science labs,will also be offered remotely, and students who attend remotely will suffer no adverse consequences for doing so.

As of today, DSU President Steve Easton says they have 35 active COVID-19 cases among their students.

As for staff, Easton said supervisors will have the authority to either require or allow employees to work on campus, but buildings will be closed to the public.

The college plans to return to in-person operations for the spring semester, which begins January 11.

