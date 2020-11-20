Advertisement

Dickinson State plans for face-to-face and remote studies

Dickinson State University
Dickinson State University(Dickinson State University)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After considering the state’s executive orders and the current level of community spread in Stark County, the Dickinson State University Presidential Cabinet voted to implement its plan for Red Status: High Community Spread.

This means the campus will temporarily shift primarily to remote campus operations for the final three weeks of the fall semester.

The majority of classes will pivot to remote delivery, beginning Monday, November 23. DSU administrators said classes that will continue to have a face-to-face option, such as science labs,will also be offered remotely, and students who attend remotely will suffer no adverse consequences for doing so.

As of today, DSU President Steve Easton says they have 35 active COVID-19 cases among their students.

As for staff, Easton said supervisors will have the authority to either require or allow employees to work on campus, but buildings will be closed to the public.

The college plans to return to in-person operations for the spring semester, which begins January 11.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 14.6% daily rate; 10,325 tests, 1386 positive, 10 deaths
Melanie Nimley
Woman accused of breaking-in, hiding in car and stabbing 30-year-old
Scott Warzecha
$5,000 bond and plans to leave area for former Mandan Officer
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

Latest News

Fragrance and Frames
Touchmark Purple Tie Silent Auction moves to virtual setting
Unemployment figures for the area are in, and our local numbers look better than the state’s.
Unemployment up slightly for North Dakota
District 8 lawsuit in court
State Supreme Court hears District 8 lawsuit
November 20
On This Date: November 20