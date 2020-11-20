County by County, November 20, 2020

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In this week’s county by county segment, we look at some holiday activities and donation opportunities, local closures, and some applications for next year.

Burke County sent out their 2021 Farm Residence Exemption applications last week.

The applications are due Feb. 1, 2021.

Income verification is required at the end of March.

These will be the last round of mailed out applications.

For any information or questions contact the county office.

With the governor’s COVID-19 mandates out, the Minot Park District has had to make some changes to some of their programs.

For now, all the park district’s programs are suspended until Dec. 14.

That includes sports leagues, ArtVenture, and the Fun Zone.

For the most up to date info, you can go the park district’s website or Facebook.

Bottineau County 4-H clubs are hosting a non-food drive for those in need this holiday season.

The items collected will go to the Bottineau and Lansford food pantries.

They are collecting items such as person hygiene products, paper products, cleaning, and kitchen supplies

From today until Dec. 15, you can drop off items at the county NDSU Extension office or with a local 4-H leader.

If you do drop off the items at the NDSU extension office, please call ahead first.

We are ending this week’s segment with a little holiday cheer! Rolla will be having a Christmas Kick Off.

The festive event is on Dec. 2 starting at 6:00 p.m. with the Parade of Lights.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the Ryan Keplin Holiday Tour begins with live music on Main Street until 7:30 p.m.

Local stores will be open until 7:30 p.m. to promote business and Christmas specials.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.