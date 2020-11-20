City of Minot formally hires Harold Stewart II as City Manager

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The City of Minot formally approved the contract for Harold Stewart II as the next Minot City Manager during a special meeting Friday.

Stewart, who accepted the city’s offer Wednesday, was chosen out of an original pool of 50 applicants.

He most recently served as City Manager in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Stewart is scheduled to begin working in Minot Dec. 28.

