City of Minot formally hires Harold Stewart II as City Manager

Harold Stewart II, the next Minot City Manager, is scheduled to begin working in Minot Dec. 28.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The City of Minot formally approved the contract for Harold Stewart II as the next Minot City Manager during a special meeting Friday.

Stewart, who accepted the city’s offer Wednesday, was chosen out of an original pool of 50 applicants.

He most recently served as City Manager in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Stewart is scheduled to begin working in Minot Dec. 28.

