Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire in basement of home

(WAGM)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents were displaced after a small fire Friday morning. The Bismarck Fire Department was called to the 2100 block of North 7th Street for smoke and fire in the basement of a home.

Neighbors temporarily lost power after the fire caused an electrical transformer at a supply pole to trip.

The fire was put out with a handheld fire extinguisher. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

