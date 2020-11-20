Bismarck Fire Department responds to fire in basement of home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents were displaced after a small fire Friday morning. The Bismarck Fire Department was called to the 2100 block of North 7th Street for smoke and fire in the basement of a home.

Neighbors temporarily lost power after the fire caused an electrical transformer at a supply pole to trip.

The fire was put out with a handheld fire extinguisher. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.