2020 KMSU Auction to support meals for COVID-19 workers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This year’s KMSU Auction on the Minot State University campus will support more than just the school’s broadcasting program.

Organizers with the auction said 10% of this year’s proceeds will go to Trinity Health to fund meals for COVID unit workers.

This year’s auction has 39 packages set for auction that include MSU event passes, gift cards, and more.

The auction began at Thursday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the auction on Midco and SRT Channel 19 or stream on the KMSU YouTube channel.

