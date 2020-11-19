Woman accused of breaking-in, hiding in car and stabbing 30-year-old

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 44-year-old woman Wednesday night for attempted murder and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle while armed.

Police say Melanie Nimley broke into a car in the 2800 block of Ithaca Drive, hid in the backseat and stabbed a 30-year-old man when he got in the vehicle.

According to officers, the man had non-life threating injuries.

An attempted murder and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle while armed charges are pending against Nimley.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.