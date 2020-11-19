Advertisement

Woman accused of breaking-in, hiding in car and stabbing 30-year-old

Melanie Nimley
Melanie Nimley(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 44-year-old woman Wednesday night for attempted murder and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle while armed.

Police say Melanie Nimley broke into a car in the 2800 block of Ithaca Drive, hid in the backseat and stabbed a 30-year-old man when he got in the vehicle.

According to officers, the man had non-life threating injuries.

An attempted murder and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle while armed charges are pending against Nimley.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

Latest News

Minot Mayor signs temporary changes to alcohol licensing
Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30
Renville County family loses home in fire
Renville County family loses home in fire