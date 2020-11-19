Ward County COVID-19 deaths in perspective

MINOT, N.D. – According to the Department of Health Division of Vital Records, Ward County has averaged about 480 deaths per year over the last three years.

Ward County has had 105 COVID-19 related deaths this year.

That equals almost 20% of the deaths that the county normally sees in a year, and there’s still a month and a half left. Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit discussed how this trend could be slowed.

“We are working so hard at various mitigation efforts. We know that if we see ninety percent compliance with mitigation efforts we can certainly turn those numbers around,” said Clute.

Clute brought up a state projection that showed a total of more than 7,700 deaths in the state for 2020.

The model shows heart disease and cancer coming in as the first and second leading causes of death. The model then shows COVID-19 as possibly the third leading cause of death at about 1,200 deaths.

“The bottom line is we just have to get this death rate down. We have to reduce the community spread in order to impact and reduce the deaths,” said Clute.

In North Dakota in the last five months we can see the numbers spike from 19 in July to 279 in October, and 272 so far in November. There is still more than a week left for this number to climb higher. The Division of Vital Records said that the 2020 total death numbers won’t be available until June of 2021.

