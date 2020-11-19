Tattoo artists say demand for tattoos has gone up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The economy is still reeling from the pandemic. But, some businesses are experiencing an increase in demand.

Tattoo shop owners say financial impacts haven’t stopped customers from coming in.

Unexpected, tragic events tend to bring customers into Larson’s.

“A lot of the tattoos that we do do are more like tribute pieces,” said Larson’s Tattooing owner Jon Larson.

Larson says that helps him feel connected to the people in his shop.

“It does help that person through so many of those traumatic things. And, if I can just be that little part of their life, that’s great,” Larson said.

But the unforeseen pandemic has been a bit different. Customers aren’t driven into the shop to get COVID-related tattoos. But, despite all its impacts, Larson says business has picked up since reopening.

“When they issued the shutdown, obviously, it made it hard to come in to get it all finished. As everything picked up and moved on, I got busier too. So, it bumped us out several more months than intended. But-- here today,” said Larson’s Tattooing client Tyler Gensrich.

“Business has been probably better than it’s ever been,” Larson said.

Larson says it makes sense.

“It’s given them something to look forward to. Because I feel like we’re kind of limited on entertainment and that kind of stuff that people are able to do. So, why not get tattoos?” Larson said.

Although the state of business is constantly evolving due to the pandemic, Larson says there’s one thing that will never change and that’s his passion for the art he creates.

Larson says he believes the demand for tattoos in North Dakota is strong and is likely to stay steady.

