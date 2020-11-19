Advertisement

Stewart accepts offer as next Minot City Manager

Harold Stewart
Harold Stewart(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – After months of searching and a public hiring process, candidate Harold Stewart II has accepted the position of Minot City Manager.

Stewart was chosen out of 50 applicants, and was a top-three candidate to appear before the council for a live-streamed interview and a virtual open house for Minot residents.

According to a contract released, Stewart will be getting a yearly base salary of $165,000, though that is subject to change.

The City Council plans to approve the contract to be signed by the mayor in a special city council meeting this Friday.

Stewart beat out two other finalists for the job.

Stewart is replacing former city manager Tom Barry who was fired in April, and relieving City Finance Director David Lakefield, who has been acting as Interim City Manager.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths

Latest News

Kenmare Honkers volleyball takes Region 8, heads to state
North Central courts update ND lawmakers ahead of the session
City of Minot continues to clear out blighted homes
College students navigating holiday travel in the pandemic
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Emergency and Trauma Center limiting visitors