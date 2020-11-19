Stewart accepts offer as next Minot City Manager

MINOT, N.D. – After months of searching and a public hiring process, candidate Harold Stewart II has accepted the position of Minot City Manager.

Stewart was chosen out of 50 applicants, and was a top-three candidate to appear before the council for a live-streamed interview and a virtual open house for Minot residents.

According to a contract released, Stewart will be getting a yearly base salary of $165,000, though that is subject to change.

The City Council plans to approve the contract to be signed by the mayor in a special city council meeting this Friday.

Stewart beat out two other finalists for the job.

Stewart is replacing former city manager Tom Barry who was fired in April, and relieving City Finance Director David Lakefield, who has been acting as Interim City Manager.

