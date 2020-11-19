Sports Spotlight: Trey Jacob

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trey Jacob was been a force for the Linton-HMB football team this season but competing for the Lions is something that runs in his blood.

“Just kind of watching my brothers grow up they started it in middle school, and I watched them in high school and I kind of get to follow in their footsteps,” said Jacob, Linton-HMB senior running back.

Jacob’s brothers were both on the Lions team that went to the Fargo Dome back in 2011 and that’s something he wanted to accomplish before the end of his high school career.

“When my brothers were playing, I watched them play in the Fargo Dome and I thought that was the coolest thing and it was kind of always my dream growing up was to make it there and to be with my teammates it just means a lot to be a part of something with all these guys,” said Jacob.

Jacob and Lions were in the Fargo Dome but this time it was Linton who came away with a victory and state title.

“It was a great feeling, and you didn’t know what to expect from it and it was just really cool,” aid Jacob

And it was a record-breaking season for number 30 as he rushed for more yards than anyone in Lions history.

“It just could not have happened to a better kid and he doesn’t care about records he cares about winning and doing what is best for the football team but if Trey is breaking the single season rushing record than our team is doing something right,” said Linton-HMB Head Football Coach Tanner Purintun.

And for Jacob, he says a lot of this season performance goes to the big fellas up front,

“Without them I would not be where I am right now. Nathan Schatz he is just fun to run behind and he gets so excited and pancakes his guys. So, then Dean follows him into the hole to help clear the way for me. Going to the left side you have Rafe and Jo Fode to go along with Landon Bosch and it’s so much fun to run by,” said Jacob.

And for the line, this record means just as much to them as it does to Jacob.

“Oh it means a lot just to be a part of something like that it is just crazy and I take a lot of pride in that,” said Nathan Schatz, Linton-HMB senior offensive lineman.

With one state title already won, Jacob will look for another this winter on the wrestling mat.

