Sanford Emergency and Trauma Center limiting visitors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck is updating its visitor policy in the Emergency and Trauma Center in Bismarck beginning Thursday.

Visitors will no longer be allowed with the following exceptions:

Patients 17 years old and younger are allowed one parent or guardian.

Patients with special needs are allowed one essential caregiver at the discretion of management.

Visitor restrictions in the medical center and clinics have not changed.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.