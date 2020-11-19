Renville County family loses home in fire

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. – A Sherwood family lost their home Wednesday afternoon to a house fire, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Corp. Ann Millerbernd, the fire took place at a home and garage in the 5500 block of County Road 2 in Sherwood.

Millerbernd said the call came in for the fire shortly after 3 p.m. and was not put out until around 8 p.m.

She said the residents were down the street working on a project when they heard booms, and arrived at the house to find flames shooting out the windows.

No one was hurt in the fire, though multiple pets were lost, according to Millerbernd.

Tolley and Sherwood’s Fire and Ambulance services and Renville County all responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

The Red Cross has been contacted, and the Sheriff’s Department is collecting donations from the community to support the family.

You can find more information on what supplies the family needs on the county’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.