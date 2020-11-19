Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors in the upcoming trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd want to introduce evidence of a 2017 arrest in which they say the officer held his knee on the back of a 14-year-old boy and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors say body camera video that captured the boy’s arrest shows that Derek Chauvin uses unreasonable force when dealing with a suspect who doesn’t immediate comply with his orders.

Chauvin’s attorney argues that the force used was in keeping a former department policy.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died in May after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.