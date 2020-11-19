North Dakota oil recovery won’t make much of an economy impact according to experts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s economy relies heavily on commodities and the price of oil.

North Dakota State University Economy Professor Dr. Jeremy Jackson calculated scenarios for the state economy based on different possible future oil prices.

He says the overall effect isn’t very large. Dr. Jackson says this means a decline in the oil industry won’t hurt our economy, but an increase in production won’t do much either.

“Even growth isn’t big enough to make that big of an impact,” Jackson said.

The price of oil right now is sitting just slightly above $40. Jackson says there’s not much to indicate the price will change significantly in the near term.

