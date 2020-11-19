ND’s COVID-19 death count approaching last month’s record high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says the point of the pandemic response was to save lives and livelihoods but even he says the numbers aren’t moving in the right direction.

With almost two weeks left in the month of November, North Dakota’s COVID-19 death count is approaching last month’s record high.

The current trend has seen fatality rates nearly double each month since July. More than 90% of the fatalities come from peopled aged 60 and up.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.