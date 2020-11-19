Advertisement

ND’s COVID-19 death count approaching last month’s record high

ND COVID-19 deaths as of 11-18-2020
ND COVID-19 deaths as of 11-18-2020(KFYR-TV)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says the point of the pandemic response was to save lives and livelihoods but even he says the numbers aren’t moving in the right direction.

With almost two weeks left in the month of November, North Dakota’s COVID-19 death count is approaching last month’s record high.

The current trend has seen fatality rates nearly double each month since July. More than 90% of the fatalities come from peopled aged 60 and up.

