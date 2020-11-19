ND National Guard: COVID efforts surpass that of 2011 flood

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota National Guard’s COVID-19 efforts have reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing efforts from the 2011 flood.

The Guard assessed almost 67,500 personnel days working on COVID-19 support.

It is now the longest statewide mobilization in the history of the North Dakota National Guard.

By comparison the previous record was 67,200 for the flood.

Operations began on March 16, and about 270 soldiers and airmen are on duty.

