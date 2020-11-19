Advertisement

ND National Guard: COVID efforts surpass that of 2011 flood

ND National Guard COVID testing
ND National Guard COVID testing(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota National Guard’s COVID-19 efforts have reached a remarkable milestone, surpassing efforts from the 2011 flood.

The Guard assessed almost 67,500 personnel days working on COVID-19 support.

It is now the longest statewide mobilization in the history of the North Dakota National Guard.

By comparison the previous record was 67,200 for the flood.

Operations began on March 16, and about 270 soldiers and airmen are on duty.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 14.6% daily rate; 10,325 tests, 1386 positive, 10 deaths

Latest News

Organizers with the 2020 KMSU Auction said 10% of this year’s proceeds will go to Trinity...
2020 KMSU Auction to support meals for COVID-19 workers
Money
A strained state budget could complicate legislative session
Budget concerns
Budgeting a pandemic
Kindness has no bounds
From Minot to Arkansas, kindness has no bounds