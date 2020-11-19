Advertisement

Montana man to serve 18 months in Mountrail County negligent homicide case

Douglas Landis
Douglas Landis(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STANLEY, N.D. – The courts ordered a 65-year-old Montana man to serve 18 months in prison for his role in a 2018 fatal head-on crash in Mountrail County, according to the online docket.

In August, a jury convicted Douglas Landis of two counts of negligent homicide.

The judge sentenced Landis Wednesday to three years on each count, to run concurrently, with half the sentence suspended, online records indicate.

Investigators said Landis was driving a semi-tractor pulling a trailer on Highway 23 in October 2018, when he crossed the center line and collided with a pickup.

The driver and passenger in the pickup died in the crash.

Landis will receive credit for a week’s worth of time served, and must serve three years of probation, according to the docket.

