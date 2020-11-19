Minot Minotauros to limit attendance to season-ticket holders
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros announced Wednesday that only their 600 season ticket holders can attend upcoming games, after discussions with state and local authorities about the new COVID-19 North Dakota Smart Restart restrictions.
Flex tickets, individual game tickets, and other non-season ticket passes can be refunded on game day, and they can’t be redeemed until the restrictions are lifted.
The team returns to action Friday and Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at Maysa Arena against the Aberdeen Wings.
More information can be found on the Minotauros website.
