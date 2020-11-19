Minot Mayor signs temporary changes to alcohol licensing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma signed two executive orders Thursday aimed at helping local alcohol vendors adjust to operation changes during COVID-19.

The first order allows supper club license holders to sell beer and wine off-sale.

The second order allows alcohol license applicants to pay half the license fee upon application, and the second half before July 1, 2021.

Both orders are effective immediately and will last for 60 days.

