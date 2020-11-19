Advertisement

Minot Mayor signs temporary changes to alcohol licensing

(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma signed two executive orders Thursday aimed at helping local alcohol vendors adjust to operation changes during COVID-19.

The first order allows supper club license holders to sell beer and wine off-sale.

The second order allows alcohol license applicants to pay half the license fee upon application, and the second half before July 1, 2021.

Both orders are effective immediately and will last for 60 days.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

Latest News

Melanie Nimley
Woman accused of breaking-in, hiding in car and stabbing 30-year-old
Derek Chauvin, an ex-officer, faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30
Renville County family loses home in fire
Renville County family loses home in fire