Minot bars discuss challenges amid updated COVID-19 restrictions

(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Last week Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, restricted bars to 50% capacity, and to close by 10 p.m.

Back in March, bars were ordered to close all inside sales until late April due to COVID-19.

Seven months later owners said they are still trying to recover, but a surge in cases throughout the state and new restrictions have made that much harder to do.

The Tap Room and Saul’s are just a few places still picking up the pieces from the last shutdown.

“We never recovered from the shutdown in March and April. It’s been an ongoing struggle since the original shut down to try to get back to something that resembles normal,” said Tap Room and Saul’s Owner Jon Lakoduk.

Those bars were able to somewhat adapt to the times by offering curbside pick-up.

But Sherry McGlaughlin, owner of The Spot, a pool hall in Minot, said her business model is not easily transferred to pick up which is taking a toll.

“It impacts me, it impacts my employees, which in turn impacts everybody,” said McGlaughlin.

Lakoduk echoed similar sentiments as he explained how the order coming down right before the holidays will hurt more than just his bottom line.

“We have the opportunity to maybe make 17% of our normal revenue which going into the holiday season terrifies me not only as a business owner worried about my employees and their families but also for my own family,” said Lakoduk.

Both locations have kept up with smart restart guidelines and sanitization practices to help stop the spread of the virus.

McGlaughlin said they will continue to follow government orders, even though it will mean a hit to the business.

“We know it’s what we need to do. We know it’s what we have to do, but that does not make it any easier for businesses,” said McGlaughlin.

Owners also said there are still many ways for patrons to support them such as buying gift cards or attending their events where they will offer social distancing and maintain capacity guidelines.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said he will use his looking into how he can use his own executive orders to help businesses possibly deliver drinks curbside.

