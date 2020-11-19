Advertisement

Festival of Trees preparations begin

Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Preparations began Wednesday for the 7th annual Festival of Trees taking place in the State Fair Event Center on Nov. 20-21.

Volunteers arrived to decorate trees, set up tables and arrange items up for bid this year.

This year’s festival will be following COVID-19 guidelines and feature an online auction option.

Organizers said the event has grown and will include new features including a vendor show, a 5K run, and a treasure hunt activity for kids.

“We still have a lot of people that still want to attend and come to the event, and I think to that we already have so much commitment form people that donated items for the event,” said Director of Development Tim Knutson.

“Friday we are having what’s called a Concert in the Trees, so we have different people from the community that are going to be coming and performing on stage. Giving us some ambiance for Christmas so we will be live streaming that,” said Committee Chair Amanda Olson.

Tickets for the Dinner and Auction are on sale for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You can find more information on the event, purchase tickets, and register online here.

You can also connect on the events Facebook page.

All proceeds raised will go to the Dakota Hope Clinic.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths

Latest News

Kenmare Honkers volleyball takes Region 8, heads to state
North Central courts update ND lawmakers ahead of the session
City of Minot continues to clear out blighted homes
College students navigating holiday travel in the pandemic
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Emergency and Trauma Center limiting visitors