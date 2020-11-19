Festival of Trees preparations begin

MINOT, N.D. – Preparations began Wednesday for the 7th annual Festival of Trees taking place in the State Fair Event Center on Nov. 20-21.

Volunteers arrived to decorate trees, set up tables and arrange items up for bid this year.

This year’s festival will be following COVID-19 guidelines and feature an online auction option.

Organizers said the event has grown and will include new features including a vendor show, a 5K run, and a treasure hunt activity for kids.

“We still have a lot of people that still want to attend and come to the event, and I think to that we already have so much commitment form people that donated items for the event,” said Director of Development Tim Knutson.

“Friday we are having what’s called a Concert in the Trees, so we have different people from the community that are going to be coming and performing on stage. Giving us some ambiance for Christmas so we will be live streaming that,” said Committee Chair Amanda Olson.

Tickets for the Dinner and Auction are on sale for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. You can find more information on the event, purchase tickets, and register online here.

You can also connect on the events Facebook page.

All proceeds raised will go to the Dakota Hope Clinic.

