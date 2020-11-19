Advertisement

Dickinson law enforcement make substantial drug seizure

Kalo
Kalo(Dickinson Police Department)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
Dickinson, ND (Nov. 11, 2020) -Two Bakersfield, Calif., individuals are in custody after the Dickinson Police Department and Southwest Narcotics Task Force located a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Around 9:30 P.M. on Wednesday evening, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Cory Garrett and Sarah Kyle, both of Bakersfield, CA. Garrett was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was detained at the scene. A Dickinson PD K-9 unit then conducted a sniff of the vehicle, resulting in a positive alert to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle netted the discovery of nearly 10 pounds of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a large amount of cash.

Garrett and Kyle were both arrested and transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center. Formal charges have been filed by the Stark County State’s Attorney and include Possession and Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver While in Possession of a Firearm. Kyle also faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and False Information to Law Enforcement.

Both individuals remain incarcerated at the SWMCCC, and the case remains under investigation.

