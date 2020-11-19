Dallas woman returns 1989 class ring to Bismarck owner

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Perhaps the most important things we save from High School are the memories, senior pictures and a class ring.

For one Dallas, Texas, woman a ring she found while digging through her mother’s jewelry box would bring her to Bismarck, North Dakota.

Donna LaQua Welch found a blue, Balboa High School, class ring and went to social media to find its owner, who moved to Bismarck in 1993.

After months of searching for a woman she knew as Carie, she not only found the 1989 graduate, but became friends with the woman who lived half-way across the country.

LaQua Welch traveled more than 1,000 miles to hand deliver the ring.

“Thank you so much,” cried Carie Winings, the ring owner.

“Is it what you remembered?” said LaQua Welch.

Winings graduated from Balboa High School in Panama, where she was involved in band and choir. Two actives that are reflected in her ring.

“I to this day to not know how it left my jewelry box in my house. Did I donate it accidentally? I honestly don’t know,” said Winings.

LaQua Welch held on to the ring for more than six months while she searched for its owner.

“I wanted to make sure she had a piece of her high school with her and she would be able to have that keepsake,” said LaQua Welch.

For Winings, who has been through struggles this past year, this was the blessing she couldn’t have imagined.

“From my perspective this is God’s way of reminding me that there are good things that happen, and it was a bright spot for my year. It’s been the best thing that has happened to me this year,” said Winings.

Now two women, who were once strangers, are sharing their life stories and realizing just how small the world is, and how the most basic gestures will spark a new friendship.

Winings said she has reconnected with multiple classmates since finding the ring and plans on attending the next high school reunion.

Her and LaQua Welch have kept in contact and plan to for years to come.

