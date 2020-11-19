Advertisement

Burleigh County Senior Center makes more than 500 pumpkin pies for their seniors for Thanksgiving

Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pie(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The smell of homemade pumpkin pie filled the kitchen at the Burleigh County Senior Center, as staff prepped more than 500 pumpkin pies to go out to their seniors for their Thanksgiving meal.

Along with the pie, seniors will receive some turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, and many more tasty foods for their holiday feast.

The meals will be distributed Thursday via a grab-and-go option and home delivery.

“Every year we do a Thanksgiving feast, and we have a band. Since we’re not able to be together within the senior center, we just wanted to make sure that the seniors got a holiday feeling at home and get that really nourishing feel-good meal, " Burleigh County Senior Adult Program Site Manager Lisa Bennett.

If any senior needs a meal, they can call 701-255-4648 for help.

