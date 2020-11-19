Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., in consultation with legislative management and the North Dakota High School Activities Association, amended his recent executive order to allow winter sports practices and extracurricular activities to resume starting on Nov. 30.

The change comes less than a week after the Burgum ordered activities to be delayed until Dec. 14.

Games and matches will still be delayed until the Dec. 14.

In a press release Wednesday night, Burgum’s office said he was in daily talks with various lawmakers and stakeholder regarding the executive order, specifically the impact on the students’ well-being.

“Our goals remain unchanged: to protect the most vulnerable, provide relief to our stressed hospitals and health care workers, keep students in school and businesses open, and preserve the winter sports season,” Burgum said. “We appreciate the constructive solutions proposed by multiple districts and associations on how they will conduct practices safely, and we will continue to work with the North Dakota High School Activities Association and others on safely resuming competitions on Dec 14.”

This announcement comes the same week “Let Them Play” protests sprung up across the state. Parents and players gathered together calling for a change to the order, and allow the students to participate in their respective activities.

Many players and parents said their protests weren’t about the legitimacy of the pandemic nor any kind of guideline. They even said they would be happy to play their games in empty gyms.

It appears those calls were well-received.

Going forward, only parents, coaches, and staff will be allowed to attend events while being required to wear masks.

In addition, team travel will be heavily restricted and teams won’t be allowed to use locker rooms.

While winter sports were told to delay their season, their seasons hadn’t been completely cancelled. In fact, fall sports were allowed to finish their seasons.

Regional volleyball tournaments took place the morning after the original executive order was issued.

