BSC students host Feed the Need Taco Run to help fill college food pantry

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College hosted it’s very first Feed the Need Taco Run to help fill up the college’s Little Mystics Pantry and help BSC students in quarantine.

Participants either brought five or more pantry items or a donation of $10 to the BSC Feed the Need Taco Run table.

By the time they reached the end of the tables or the finish line, they will have helped out their classmates, received a free t-shirt, two tacos, and the right to brag that they ran a race.

“I love helping people in need. I mean, it doesn’t have to be food or anything, just if you see somebody’s having a bad day, go up to them and make their day better and, I truly think that this makes a lot of peoples day better,” said Student Government Association Senator Levi Opdahl.

The event organized by the BSC Student Government Association had 100 participants, collected 1,100 non-perishable food items and raised $500.

