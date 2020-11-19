Advertisement

Bismarck woman accused of trying to run couple over with kids in the car

Jennifer Bozick
Jennifer Bozick(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Bismarck woman Wednesday for attempting to run two victims over with a car, while children were in the back seat.

Officers say 32-year-old Jennifer Bozick tried to hit a 30 and 31-year-old victim around 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say Bozick had children in the car with her.

No injuries were reported.

Bozick was arrested for attempted murder and child neglect.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

Latest News

Veteran Scams
Veteran Scams
Winter Fashion
Winter Fashion & So Much More
In 2010, Melanie Schaper of Halliday gave birth to three babies.
Halliday triplets raising money to say thanks to NICU staff that saved their lives
Melanie Nimley
Woman accused of breaking-in, hiding in car and stabbing 30-year-old