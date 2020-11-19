Bismarck woman accused of trying to run couple over with kids in the car

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Bismarck woman Wednesday for attempting to run two victims over with a car, while children were in the back seat.

Officers say 32-year-old Jennifer Bozick tried to hit a 30 and 31-year-old victim around 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say Bozick had children in the car with her.

No injuries were reported.

Bozick was arrested for attempted murder and child neglect.

