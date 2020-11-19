Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution households served more than triples amid pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for food banks grows.

In June, the Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution program was serving just over 200 households, now that number has more than tripled to 700.

The Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution truck visits six locations each week in Bismarck and Mandan to distribute grocery products to those in need.

All patrons need to do is show up to one of the locations and fill out an intake form with their name, address and household size, and age range.

“People are really looking for the community here at The Banquet. You know the fellowship that it provides, you know but, when they get home, there’s nothing there. In some cases, their cupboards are bare, and that’s where Adopt-a-Block comes in,” said Dream Center Bismarck President Jim Barnhardt.

Those in need can find the link for the list of distribution locations at: https://thebanquetnd.com/resources and those looking to volunteer can reach out to Jim Barnhardt at 701-226-4524 for more information.

