Advertisement

Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution households served more than triples amid pandemic

Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution truck
Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution truck(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for food banks grows.

In June, the Dream Center Bismarck Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution program was serving just over 200 households, now that number has more than tripled to 700.

The Adopt-a-Block Food Distribution truck visits six locations each week in Bismarck and Mandan to distribute grocery products to those in need.

All patrons need to do is show up to one of the locations and fill out an intake form with their name, address and household size, and age range.

“People are really looking for the community here at The Banquet. You know the fellowship that it provides, you know but, when they get home, there’s nothing there.  In some cases, their cupboards are bare, and that’s where Adopt-a-Block comes in,” said Dream Center Bismarck President Jim Barnhardt.

Those in need can find the link for the list of distribution locations at: https://thebanquetnd.com/resources and those looking to volunteer can reach out to Jim Barnhardt at 701-226-4524 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths

Latest News

Larson's Tattooing
Tattoo artists say demand for tattoos has gone up
Pumpkin Pie
Burleigh County Senior Center makes more than 500 pumpkin pies for their seniors for Thanksgiving
Grey Wolf Helicopters
Next generation of Air Force helicopters headed to Minot Air Force Base
Minot blighted homes
City of Minot continues to clear out blighted homes