Advertisement

$5,000 bond and plans to leave area for former Mandan Officer

Scott Warzecha
Scott Warzecha(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge set bond at $5,000 for the former Mandan Police Officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom.

Forty-five-year-old Scott Warzecha appeared Thursday from the McLean County jail.

His lawyer said Warzecha plans to leave the Bismarck and Mandan area if granted the low bond.

“His plans, if he is able to make bail is to live in the eastern part of the state which, I think under the circumstances would be the best here anyways,” said Justin Vinje.

Warzecha is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion. Combined the charges carry a 30-year maximum sentence if found guilty.

Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum allows sports, extracurricular activities to resume on Nov. 30

Latest News

Class ring returned
Dallas woman returns 1989 class ring to Bismarck owner
Veteran Scams
Veteran Scams
Winter Fashion
Winter Fashion & So Much More
Jennifer Bozick
Bismarck woman accused of trying to run couple over with kids in the car