$5,000 bond and plans to leave area for former Mandan Officer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge set bond at $5,000 for the former Mandan Police Officer accused of recording a minor in the bathroom.

Forty-five-year-old Scott Warzecha appeared Thursday from the McLean County jail.

His lawyer said Warzecha plans to leave the Bismarck and Mandan area if granted the low bond.

“His plans, if he is able to make bail is to live in the eastern part of the state which, I think under the circumstances would be the best here anyways,” said Justin Vinje.

Warzecha is charged with use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion. Combined the charges carry a 30-year maximum sentence if found guilty.

Warzecha is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom vent and recording a minor.

