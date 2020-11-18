Advertisement

Two years since deadly Air Medical plane crash

Air Medical Plane Crash
Air Medical Plane Crash(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nov. 18 marks the two year anniversary of a deadly airplane crash that killed three Bismarck air medical personnel in Morton County.

The victims of the crash were identified as 48-year-old pilot Todd Lasky, 63-year-old NICU nurse Bonnie Cook and 47-year-old paramedic, Chris Iverson.

The crew was on their way to Willison to pick up a patient for transport when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

In the latest report issued by the NTSB in August, there was no evidence of engine failure or malfunction.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

