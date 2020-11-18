Trinity Titans volleyball

DICKSINON, N.D. - The Titans advanced to state by winning Region Seven. Trinity topped New England, Beulah and Hettinger-Scranton to secure its spot at the Fargodome. They beat the Night Hawks for the region title.

Amaya Willer, Trinity senior hitter, said: “Everything was clicking for us. We were aggressive. We were swinging. We were picking up tips. We were picking up deep corners and serving well while getting them out of system so we just played our game and our speed.”

Abbey Kubas, Trinity senior hitter, said: “Honestly, it was one of the most complete games we played this season. Just everything clicked at that moment and just the team, we all work together so well and it just happened to be on the right night.”

Willer said: “It was really exciting. I don’t know but we played out of our minds that game and so it was exciting to finally win it and say that we were going to state.”

Trinity will face the Region One representative in a first round match-up of 4-5 seeds on Thursday.

Willer said, “We play Northern Cass and they play a fast paced game just like we do so I think if we play fast and we do the things that we can control and we do that right I think we should be very successful.”

The Titans and Jaguars are in the final game of the day which is scheduled for 6:00mt on the Nov. 19.

