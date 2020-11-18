Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths

Latest News

Minot State University
College students navigating holiday travel in the pandemic
Masks
Attorney breaks down North Dakota mask infraction
COVID-19 test results
Why your COVID tests might be taking long
COVID-19 vaccine
North Dakota preps for a COVID-19 vaccine
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker again to lead into Biden era