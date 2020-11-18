Advertisement

State Democrats say District 8 seat belongs to their candidate

Kathrin Volochenko
Kathrin Volochenko(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Democrats are now laying claim to the District 8 House seat won by the late David Andahl, who died with Covid-19 before the election.

The governor claims he has the right to appoint someone. The Attorney General says that privilege belongs to the district Republican party. But Democrats say it should go to the candidate with the next highest vote total, a member of their party.

District 8 House candidate Kathrin Volochenko has filed a motion to intervene in the Supreme Court proceedings between Gov. Doug Burgum and Secretary of State Al Jaeger, the North Dakota Legislative Assembly, Legislative Management Chairman Chet Pollert, and the District 8 Republican Chair Loren DeWitz.

Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said, “Kathrin Volochenko earned the next highest number of votes among candidates qualified for election, and therefore should be seated.”

Initial Supreme Court hearings on the matter will begin by the end of this week.

