Sanford creating 20-bed COVID clinic

Sanford creating 20-bed COVID-19 clinic
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state is getting closer to its goal of adding 150 more ICU beds. Earlier Tuesday, Sanford Hospital in Bismarck announced they are setting up a new COVID treatment clinic to help ease capacity issues in their system.

As part of their evolving surge plans, the new ward will give Sanford 20 more ICU beds for patients.

“The message is simple...the rate of spread is not sustainable. It really becomes, as you start to run out of space, who gets the next bed? Where does the next patient go? And, more importantly, where do you keep patients if there’s no more capacity left in the state?” Dr. Michael LeBeau of Sanford Bismarck said.

But it’s not just beds that are the concern. The state’s health care system is grappling with staffing shortages. LeBeau added that their surge plan includes moving personnel from non-emergency areas to where they’re needed most.

“The initial surge that we went through in late spring, early summer, I think, fizzled out and didn’t reach us like we thought it might. I think it rolled us into a false sense of security. As cases ramped up, I think we start to see that people are taking it more seriously,” LeBeau said.

The new clinic will be on 9th Street in Bismarck in the old Bismarck Surgical Associates building. Sanford hopes to have the building operational by next Tuesday.

This is all part of surge plans being enacted across North Dakota.

While hospitalizations have been on a downward trend for the past week, less than ten percent of staffed beds are available, according to the Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

