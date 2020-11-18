Advertisement

Report: MN Gov. expected to announce take-out only option for bars and restaurants

File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said...
File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard after unrest broke out.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to make a major announcement about efforts to curb COVID-19 in the state, and sources say it will include new restrictions on businesses.

Our CBS-affiliate in Minneapolis, WCCO-TV, is reporting gyms will be forced to close and bars and restaurants will only be allowed take-out service under the governor’s new rules.

WCCO-TV is also reporting youth and high school sports will be paused.

More details on what will change in the state will come from an announcement Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. from Gov. Walz.

VNL will carry that announcement on our Facebook page and VNL news app, and have the latest in our newscasts throughout the evening.

