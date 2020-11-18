Advertisement

ORCS Athletic Director responds to winter sports order

ORCS Athletic Director responds to winter sports order(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Athletic departments are continuing to plan for a return to winter sports after Gov. Doug Burgum’s postponement to Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Our Redeemer’s Athletic Director Jake Stach said he’s confident that will be when winter sports come back.

“It’s not a school being singled out. It’s a team thing. If everybody comes together and does their part, then hopefully the 14th can be a strong restart date,” said Stach.

The Knights have their own basketball programs, and co-op with Bishop Ryan for wrestling and Minot High for hockey and swimming and diving.

