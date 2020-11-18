North Dakota preps for a COVID-19 vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Pfizer and Moderna both saying their coronavirus vaccines are 95% effective and plans to seek emergency authorization from the FDA, North Dakota’s Vaccine Planning Committee is making plans for distribution.

The North Dakota Department of Health estimates nearly 20,500 Pfizer doses and 15,500 Moderna doses will be sent to the state for the first phase of vaccinations, which are expected to be available for the nearly 69,000 healthcare workers in the state.

Who gets the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is a question that’s being debated.

“It’s possible that healthcare workers would be the first priority for vaccination,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

Next in line on the high priority list would be long term care workers, health care workers with underlying health conditions who have direct patient contact, other medical staff such as nurses and CNAs working in hospitals, along with healthcare office staff, jail and prison staff, and school nurses. Then any other remaining staff without direct patient contact and care workers in the community like dentists and psychologists round out the Phase One list.

“All of these people are very high priority from CDC’s point of view, we have just tried to break it down more because we’re not sure that we can get through this whole list,” said Dr. Stephen Pickard of the Vaccine Ethics Committee.

The State Health Department’s immunization team says the first phase of Pfizer vaccines would only cover roughly one-third of healthcare workers in the state. But getting through all six groups on the list depends on how many workers want to volunteer to get the vaccine.

“Overall, it’s been pretty consistent. About 60 percent say that they either would likely get the vaccine or for sure will,” said Sanford Health Immunization Strategy Leader Andrea Polkinghorn.

“We were even, 50/50 for would you be interested in the vaccine or not,” said CHI St. Alexius Clinical Research Director Joan Galbraith.

State health leaders said the new high efficacy rates on the two vaccines may increase the number of healthcare workers willing to get vaccinated.

State Health leaders are shooting for the week of Dec. 14 for a vaccine to be approved, but are planning on being prepared for distribution beforehand in case that timeline is accelerated.

