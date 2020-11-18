North Central courts update ND lawmakers ahead of the session

MINOT, N.D. – The North Central judiciary greeted the new and returning lawmakers from their areas Wednesday morning.

The District Court likes to update North Dakota lawmakers ahead of each legislative session so they may make more educated decisions for the state. The North Central justices spent time discussing issues with behavioral health care in the district. They mentioned that services are non-existent outside of bigger cities, and limited in Minot.

They also raised concerns over the ongoing opioid crisis.

“I think it was very concerning to hear that we were up 400% in our overdoses, and the take away is that we really do need more behavioral health programs in our community,” said Shelly Weppler, Ward County commissioner.

The courts went over how they’ve been adapting to COVID-19. Including adding new TV’s for people to call into court proceedings. Jury panels have been divided in two and take much longer, which delays proceedings. They admitted that they have been building up quite a backlog.

“I think when this is all over, when Dr. Fauci’s vaccine comes in, we’re going to have a mountain of stuff over here that’s going to come crashing down on us. In any event we are trying our best,” said Hon. Gary Lee, presiding judge.

Lawmakers said this is a good chance to talk to local law enforcement and see what is needed to support the state’s needs.

The 2020 North Dakota legislative session begins Jan. 5.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.