Next generation of Air Force helicopters headed to Minot Air Force Base

Grey Wolf Helicopters
Grey Wolf Helicopters(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – In the coming years, Minot Air Force Base will play host to the MH-139 Grey Wolf Helicopters, the replacement for the aging Hueys.

The new helicopters are expected to arrive in 2026.

Funding for the Grey Wolfs came as part of a more than half-billion-dollar defense package in 2018. Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, who serves on the defense appropriations committee, explained the next step for Minot Air Force Base—somewhere to house the new fleet.

“We first had to fund a new hangar facility which will be started in terms of construction in the spring, and then we’ll get the helicopters after that. But this is very important for the Minot Air Force Base,” said Hoeven.

Air Force Global Strike Command released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“The new helicopter closes the capability gaps of the UH-1N Huey in the areas of speed, range, endurance, payload and survivability in support of the command’s intercontinental ballistic missile missions. Other mission capabilities include civil search and rescue, airlift support, National Capital Region missions, as well as survival school and test support.”

Other bases where the Grey Wolf’s are headed include Malmstrom in Montana and F.E. Warren in Wyoming.

