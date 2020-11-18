Advertisement

New Town woman killed in crash near Ward/McLean County line

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. - A 50-year-old New Town woman was killed when her car left the roadway and rolled near the Ward/McLean County Line Tuesday evening, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the victim was headed northbound on 57th Avenue NW in McLean County shortly before 7 p.m. and approaching the county line.

The patrol said the victim ran off the roadway, entered the east ditch, tripped over an approach, and rolled into Ward County, coming to rest on its top.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.

