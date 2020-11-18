ND Nurses Association reacts to allowing asymptomatic positive nurses in COVID units

MINOT, N.D. – Last week the North Dakota Nurses Association announced that they did not support the Governor’s decision to allow asymptomatic nurses to work in COVID-19 units at hospitals.

Your News Leader reached out to the association to learn more about their concerns.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., made the decision last Monday in an attempt to help with the shortage of staff at hospitals throughout the state.

Since then, leadership with Trinity Health in Minot said they will keep the same employee strategy as before the order, in which COVID positive staff were sent home to quarantine.

The North Dakota Nurses Association said if nurses do get COVID, they should be allowed to physically and mentally rest.

“If it comes to that point we really need to kind of re-circle and re-center and be able to give ourselves and our families that attention because we are human beings too,” said North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson.

Johnson said the association works to advocate for patient and nurse safety.

