ND DOT catching up on driver’s license backlog

MINOT, N.D. – Since the March shutdown, the North Dakota Department of Transportation has been working through a backlog of expired driver’s licenses.

Drivers’ License Director Brad Schaffer said they were behind by about 40,000 expired licenses at the peak. He said they are on schedule to get caught up by January first in 2021. They have 17,000 to go before the end of the year.

“We’re continuing to work through that. The appointment process has worked extremely well for us so we’re able to get people in quickly and move them in and out so we have long waiting lines or people waiting in a room,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer recommended people call ahead and schedule appointments with the DOT before going in.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.