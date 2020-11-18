Montana senator participates in Pfizer vaccine trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said he participated in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Daines said he has since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Pfizer has announced their vaccine is 95% effective.

“While we wait for a final vaccine approval, we must remain smart, protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and be responsible,” Daines said.

Daines is one of more than 100 Montanans who participated in the blind trial.

