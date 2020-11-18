Advertisement

Minot’s Josh Duhamel to premiere “Buddy Games” at Oak Park Theater

By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot’s own Josh Duhamel will return to the Magic City over the weekend to premiere his New Movie “Buddy Games” at the Oak Park Theater.

Duhamel, who directed, produced, and starred in the comedy, will open the movie in limited theatres nationwide Friday.

He will also hold a private invitation-only screening Sunday afternoon for him and his close family and friends.

Oak Park Theater owner Al Schon said he is thrilled that Duhamel insisted on premiering the film in town.

“It is quite an honor to have somebody of his caliber be here in Minot. We’re looking forward to it,” said Schon.

Film fans in Minot can also get the first look at the movie at the sneak preview of the entire movie this Thursday.

Tickets are available on the theatre website and are limited due to restrictions on capacity.

