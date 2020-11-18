Minot High hockey players join chorus of athletes against winter sports postponement

MINOT, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum’s order last week postponing winter sports raised ire among some young athletes and their families.

Monday, in front of the Capitol in Bismarck, athletes took their discontent straight to the source, with chants of “let us play.”

On Tuesday, Minot High School hockey players joined in.

Outside of Maysa Arena, Minot Hockey Girls and Boys rallied for the #LetUsPlay movement following Burgum’s mandates last week that postponed winter sports until mid-December.

Casey Fjeld and Paige Ackerman are both senior hockey players for Minot High. This is their last high school hockey season. They said having it postponed means less time on the ice.

“It could be my last season of playing hockey in general. It’s not something I like to think about. I am trying to stay positive for sure,” said Fjeld.

Ackerman said she feels like they have done everything they can to stay safe from the pandemic while playing.

“We’ve been so good in school about everyone wearing masks and social distancing, and we have been doing well with it. The cases in the school are pretty minimal, so we’ve been really optimistic about our sports season, so it’s a little disappointing obviously,” said Ackerman.

Athletes and their parents came together to show the community their dislike of the Governor’s mandate.

“It’s heartbreaking. These kids work so hard year round and this is what they look forward to every season. It’s just gut wrenching to them to not let them play,” said Nikki Tallman, Minot High hockey mom.

The student-athletes held signs with the hashtag let us play. The Governor backing his mandate Friday, saying the postponement will keep schools open.

“This four-week pause in school and club activities will help us keep our schools open to in person instruction. Children and their parents are best served when schools are open to in person learning,” said Burgum.

This comes as only 6% of active cases involve children ages 15 to 19.

Burgum’s order postpones winter sports until Dec. 14.

