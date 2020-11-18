Advertisement

Minot community reacts to COVID-19 spread, response

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – As the pandemic intensifies in the region, many North Dakotans have differing reactions to the rising number of cases throughout the state and in the Magic City.

Many North Dakotans have been impacted by the virus, one way or the other.

“My husband’s grandparents have both gotten it and tested positive and gone through it. I have had siblings get it,” said resident Grace Deal.

Last week the White House released a report naming Minot as a RedZone. Still, some felt the government and residents are overreacting with their response.

“It’s a very real virus, but it doesn’t warrant the reaction that we’re seeing,” said Deal.

Others disagree.

“I know some people don’t believe in COVID so they are not going to follow and listen,” said Minot State University student Denali Sigurdsson.

With hospitals operating near or at capacity and the death toll rising, some said they are pleased that Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, and the city of Minot are stepping up with policies like mask mandates.

“I think it’s appropriate because it helps other people’s health become safer,” said Minot State University student Jordan Ivanco.

Mayor Shaun Sipma said he is working on getting messaging to the community to explain the seriousness of the virus.

“Minot State University, Minot Magic City Campus, Minot Public School is helping with some of that messaging,” said Sipma.

The Federation of American Scientists reported that the COVID mortality rate in North Dakota is the highest in the country.

Sipma said he reads the obituaries regularly.

“It is a telling number when we see a lot of the folks whose name appear unfortunately appear in that daily that is as serious as it gets,” added Sipma.

He urges the community to listen to the advice of local healthcare workers.

According to a report from the White House released Nov. 8, “North Dakota has seen an increase in new cases and an increase in test positivity without evidence of improvement.”

