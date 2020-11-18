Advertisement

MHA Nation Chairman responds to statewide mask mandate

MHA Nation Chairman responds to statewide mask mandate
MHA Nation Chairman responds to statewide mask mandate(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TOWN, N.D. – After petitioning Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, for nearly two months, leaders with the MHA Nation said they were glad to hear of the mandates he issued Friday.

The tribe has had their own COVID-19 protections and restrictions place since March.

Protective measures include a mask mandate for all tribal buildings, a dusk-to-dawn curfew, and a limit on the number of people allowed to gather.

Tribal leaders sent a letter to the governor in September, petitioning him to issue a statewide mask mandate, before passing a reservation-wide mask mandate for all buildings with penalties in October.

Chairman Mark Fox said that while he is glad the state has finally adopted precautions, he’s now concerned about how they will be enforced after seeing surrounding law enforcement refuse to comply.

“Proclamations vs. enforcement can be two different things and now we’re beginning to see the reverberations of that, in which some entities within the state are basically saying, ‘we’re not going to enforce this,’ and what good is it if we don’t enforce it? I’m greatly concerned about that,” said Fox.

Fox said his office never received a formal response of their letter from Burgum.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 14.2% daily rate; 8,179 tests, 1089 positive, 7 deaths
TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmaker defends aggressive FB comments
Red and blue lights
Garrison school put on lockdown during 3-person arrest
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths

Latest News

Economists forecast bleak economic outlook for ND
Bismarck rescinds own COVID mitigation plan
Sheriff and police chief say they will work together through mandate
Bismarck rescinds own COVID mitigation plan
Bismarck rescinds own COVID mitigation plan