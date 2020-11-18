MHA Nation Chairman responds to statewide mask mandate

NEW TOWN, N.D. – After petitioning Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, for nearly two months, leaders with the MHA Nation said they were glad to hear of the mandates he issued Friday.

The tribe has had their own COVID-19 protections and restrictions place since March.

Protective measures include a mask mandate for all tribal buildings, a dusk-to-dawn curfew, and a limit on the number of people allowed to gather.

Tribal leaders sent a letter to the governor in September, petitioning him to issue a statewide mask mandate, before passing a reservation-wide mask mandate for all buildings with penalties in October.

Chairman Mark Fox said that while he is glad the state has finally adopted precautions, he’s now concerned about how they will be enforced after seeing surrounding law enforcement refuse to comply.

“Proclamations vs. enforcement can be two different things and now we’re beginning to see the reverberations of that, in which some entities within the state are basically saying, ‘we’re not going to enforce this,’ and what good is it if we don’t enforce it? I’m greatly concerned about that,” said Fox.

Fox said his office never received a formal response of their letter from Burgum.

