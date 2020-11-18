Man held on $50,000 bond for killing pedestrian in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge set bond Wednesday for a man accused of driving under the influence and hitting and killing a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol say 19-year-old TC CarryMoccasin was arrested by Bismarck Police Monday night and blew a .19 blood alcohol content around 11 p.m.

After being bailed out, troopers say CarryMoccasin went back to his car in the 1200 block of Eagle Crest Loop in Bismarck and was driving to his residence on Sunny Road in Mandan.

Troopers say he was driving 40 mph when he hit 42-year-old Mark Steeper who was getting into the drivers seat of his vehicle parked on Main Street in Mandan.

Witnesses told NDHP, the victim flipped multiple times before landing on the curb where he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say CarryMoccasin fled from the scene but returned an hour later. He blew a .10 blood alcohol content at 7 a.m.

NDHP also located marijuana in his vehicle.

He is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.