Advertisement

Kenmare Honkers volleyball takes Region 8, heads to state

Kenmare Honkers volleyball
Kenmare Honkers volleyball(KFYR-TV)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare Honkers are back to business after winning the Region 8 Championship, turning the page to the Class B State Volleyball Tournament.

“We were very happy that we won. We’re making it to State. Monday, practice day, we came ready to practice. We know that bigger things are ahead,” said Sierra Skar, senior outside hitter.

The Honkers said they’ll need to be ready from the start against the #3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals.

“They are like the best serving team in the state. We work on serve receive and serving every single day, so if we do that well, then I think we’ll do a good job,” said Brenna Stroklund, sophomore middle hitter.

The senior class has been to State before, and Skar said the experience gives them confidence.

“We know how to play in pressured situations. If we pass the ball well and playing to the best of our abilities, we can play with anybody,” said Skar.

Because now, it’s about more than enjoying the trip to Fargo.

“This year we can feel like we can compete. It’s felt like our year despite all the setbacks and everything. We really, really wanted to make it back,” said Megan Zimmer, senior outside hitter.

The Honkers and Cardinals' opening round match starts on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TC Younger Carry Moccasin
UPDATE: Man who killed Bismarck pedestrian was arrested for DUI 7-hours prior
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 13.7% daily rate; 8,749 tests, 1091 positive, 26 deaths
Interlocked deer
North Dakota hunter finds two deer locked together
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 16.5% daily rate; 8,488 tests, 1275 positive, 16 deaths

Latest News

Trinity Titans volleyball
Trinity Titans Volleyball
ORCS Athletic Director responds to winter sports order
ORCS Athletic Director responds to winter sports order
Century Patriots volleyball
Century Patriots Volleyball
Linton-HMB Volleyball
Linton-HMB Lions Volleyball