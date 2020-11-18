Kenmare Honkers volleyball takes Region 8, heads to state

KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare Honkers are back to business after winning the Region 8 Championship, turning the page to the Class B State Volleyball Tournament.

“We were very happy that we won. We’re making it to State. Monday, practice day, we came ready to practice. We know that bigger things are ahead,” said Sierra Skar, senior outside hitter.

The Honkers said they’ll need to be ready from the start against the #3 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich Cardinals.

“They are like the best serving team in the state. We work on serve receive and serving every single day, so if we do that well, then I think we’ll do a good job,” said Brenna Stroklund, sophomore middle hitter.

The senior class has been to State before, and Skar said the experience gives them confidence.

“We know how to play in pressured situations. If we pass the ball well and playing to the best of our abilities, we can play with anybody,” said Skar.

Because now, it’s about more than enjoying the trip to Fargo.

“This year we can feel like we can compete. It’s felt like our year despite all the setbacks and everything. We really, really wanted to make it back,” said Megan Zimmer, senior outside hitter.

The Honkers and Cardinals' opening round match starts on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Fargodome.

